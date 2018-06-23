Death of Antwon Rose, Unarmed Teen Killed by an East Pittsburgh Police Officer, Ruled a Homicide

Antwon Rose, the 17-year old who was shot and killed by a police officer in East Pittsburgh earlier this week, was confirmed to have died of the gunshot wound. His death is now listed as a case of homicide in the ongoing investigation.

The findings of the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office said on Friday, June 22, that Rose died of a fatal gunshot wound to the "trunk," a report that only serves to muddle up the already riotous controversy surrounding the death of the teen, as CNN pointed out.

YouTube/CBS Pittsburgh A screenshot of protesters as they blocked traffic on the Parkway East Thursday as they held another rally in response to the police-involved shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose

Since the medical examiner's report did not specify the manner in which Rose was hit in the "trunk," the office has avoided answering an ongoing debate on the way the teen has been killed. According to witnesses, Rose was already fleeing the cops when he was hit by the gunshots.

The officer implicated in the incident was identified by Allegheny County officials on Thursday, June 21 as Michael Rosfeld, who was reportedly a newly introduced cop for the East Pittsburgh police who was sworn in a mere hours before the fatal incident. Rosfeld has been placed on administrative leave in the wake of the investigation, according to authorities.

Earlier reports, which alleged that Antwon Rose was armed and have been found to have gunshot residue on his hand, was previously countered by the Allegheny County Police Department, according to WPXI.

"According to Lieutenant Andrew Schurman of the Allegheny County Police Department's Homicide Unit, both reports are false. While ACPD does have a video showing the North Braddock incident, that video does NOT show Antwon Rose firing a gun. The information about gunshot residue is also false," the Allegheny County Police Superintendent said in their response.

The incident has triggered widespread protests on East Pittsburgh, continuing on its third day when hundreds of people converged streets in the North Shore, blocking traffic on both sides.