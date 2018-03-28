Twitter/@DeathStranding_ A screenshot image from "Death Stranding" featuring actor Norman Reedus.

"Death Stranding," the upcoming star-studded game by "Metal Gear" series creator Hideo Kojima, could be adding another big celebrity to the ensemble.

It has been confirmed that the title will feature a female protagonist to be joined by the characters played by "The Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus and "Hannibal" alum Mads Mikkelsen.

No official announcements have been made yet as to who will play the "Death Stranding" lead role, but seeing as how much star power the cast has racked up, the expectation is that another famous star will get to headline the first game being developed by Kojima outside of Konami.

A YouTuber by the name of Yong Yea has presented telling pieces of evidence that this star is likely Diane Kruger, who is known for her work in the heist film "National Treasure," and "Inglourious Basterds."

More recently, the potential "Death Stranding" star made her German-language debut in "In the Fade," winning the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress for her performance.

The YouTuber says that Kruger has been with Kojima lately. First, it was thought that they were just two friends hanging out since they were first pictured together in 2016 with Reedus, who she was dating at the time.

However, another picture came about with only Kojima and Kruger not long after, which gave the impression that they might be teaming up for something that is likely "Death Stranding" since it is the project the video game master has been working on for a while now.

Back in September, Kruger confirmed she was doing motion capture work, but did not reveal for what it was. The equipment in the picture she shared, however, looked identical to the one that Reedus used for doing mo-caps in "Death Stranding."

Mocap weirdness ! A post shared by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on Sep 29, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

The director for "In the Fade," Fatih Akin, happens to be friends with Kojima too. Below, him, the game developer, and Kruger, are pictured together. In another recent post of the star, she shared a photo of the two, calling them "legends."