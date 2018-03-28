'Death Stranding' Cast Rumor: More Evidence Point to 'Inglourious Basterds' Star Being Part of the Ensemble
"Death Stranding," the upcoming star-studded game by "Metal Gear" series creator Hideo Kojima, could be adding another big celebrity to the ensemble.
It has been confirmed that the title will feature a female protagonist to be joined by the characters played by "The Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus and "Hannibal" alum Mads Mikkelsen.
No official announcements have been made yet as to who will play the "Death Stranding" lead role, but seeing as how much star power the cast has racked up, the expectation is that another famous star will get to headline the first game being developed by Kojima outside of Konami.
A YouTuber by the name of Yong Yea has presented telling pieces of evidence that this star is likely Diane Kruger, who is known for her work in the heist film "National Treasure," and "Inglourious Basterds."
More recently, the potential "Death Stranding" star made her German-language debut in "In the Fade," winning the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress for her performance.
The YouTuber says that Kruger has been with Kojima lately. First, it was thought that they were just two friends hanging out since they were first pictured together in 2016 with Reedus, who she was dating at the time.
However, another picture came about with only Kojima and Kruger not long after, which gave the impression that they might be teaming up for something that is likely "Death Stranding" since it is the project the video game master has been working on for a while now.
Back in September, Kruger confirmed she was doing motion capture work, but did not reveal for what it was. The equipment in the picture she shared, however, looked identical to the one that Reedus used for doing mo-caps in "Death Stranding."
The director for "In the Fade," Fatih Akin, happens to be friends with Kojima too. Below, him, the game developer, and Kruger, are pictured together. In another recent post of the star, she shared a photo of the two, calling them "legends."
All that and her connection to Kojima has the YouTuber convinced that Kruger plays the role of the female protagonist in "Death Stranding."
For now, however, nothing has been confirmed. Details about the highly-anticipated game are being kept under wraps although Kojima said recently that the development is going much faster than they anticipated.
As for Kruger, the actress appears to be in Japan right now. She shared an image of her view from "work" in the country, although she did not specify what it is she is actually working on.
While it looks like it is a screening of her film "In the Fade" in Japan (Akin is with her there), the fact that she and the director has been hanging out with Kojima as well hints gthat Kruger might be taking the oppprtunity to talk about "Death Stranding."
Even without all this evidence, Yong Yea believes that Kruger is still the actress of choice for the video game role as it will require someone who can speak German. The language is used in "Death Stranding" even though its main setting is France.