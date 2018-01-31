'Death Stranding' News: Game Will Feature 'Social Media' Elements

(Photo: Twitter/DeathStranding) A screenshot from "Death Stranding" featuring Norman Reedus.

"Death Stranding," the highly anticipated first game by Hideo Kojima since parting ways with Konami, will be "mind-blowing" and "ahead of its time."

This is according to Norman Reedus, whose likeness is the basis of the protagonist of the game. "The Walking Dead" actor gushed about the much-awaited title in an interview with B and H Photography Podcast.

Because it's not like "Kill everybody and win the game!" It's a connecting thing. It's like the opposite.

Reedus said that "Death Stranding" features "elements of social media," which he believes separates the title from the rest.

So many games and so many parts of millennial culture are being alone in a room, and you lose contact, physical contact, with people. This is after that and the re-establishing of that physical contact. It's super, super interesting.

Kojima has said time and again that "Death Stranding" will explore philosophical connections as well as physical and emotional, but as GamesRadar points out, this is the first time the concept of social networking was brought into the picture.

Reedus said that he asked Kojima so many questions about the game. He learned a lot since starting his motion capture work on it, not just about what the title will entail:

When I met [Kojima] I was like, "Oh, so they'll play me?" And they're like, "No, they are you!" So as we're doing this motion capture stuff, they want me to be Norman. They're all standing and if I scratch my head a certain way, they go, 'Oh, do that!' And we'll capture it. By the end of the day you're kind of not moving, because if I keep moving we're going to keep filming! And it's all great but we could go on forever.

Working with Kojima for "Death Stranding" made a fan out of Reedus, who refers to him as "another-level genius." The actor said that he is "down with whatever Hideo wants to do" so the game might just be first of the projects they end up doing.