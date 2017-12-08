'Death Stranding' News: Hideo Kojima Reveals Another Trailer

Youtube/KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS A screenshot from the official trailer of "Death Stranding."

For the past few years on The Game Awards, "Metal Gear Solid" director Hideo Kojima has consistently revealed a new trailer for the upcoming "Death Stranding." The most recent trailer features a range of facts, such as Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen's casting.

The trailer that was released for "Death Stranding" gave few details on the gameplay of the highly anticipated title. Considering that it has been two years since Kojima started featuring it in The Game Awards, the fans have become skeptical of the game's existence. Instead, the trailer features a lot of mystery including Reedus' character, a member of the team committing suicide, alien life forms, and a mystery baby.

Further reports reveal that the trailer was revealed by Kojima, his co-director "Pan's Labyrinth" creator Guillermo del Toro, and Reedus. del Toro is expected to play a key role in "Death Stranding" as hinted by the first trailer that Kojima released for the upcoming game title. Despite these details, there is still a lack of update on how the development of "Death Stranding" is doing since the first trailer was released in 2016. Considering that Kojima was temporarily banned from The Game Awards in 2015, fans also speculate that the much-loved and critically acclaimed director may have been working on the game for a long time now.

Despite the scarcity of information, "Death Stranding" is reportedly still in development for Sony's PlayStation 4. There is no update on whether or not it will be released for Microsoft's Xbox One or Windows PC. Although most speculate that the release date might finally be in late 2018, there is also no official word yet on when fans can expect the Kojima and del Toro collaboration project. Regardless, fans are advised to catch up with the first and second trailer while waiting for more information on "Death Stranding."