'Death Stranding' 'Surprise' Announcement To Be Revealed In 2018

Hideo Kojima's latest project "Death Stranding" became a massive hype train thanks to its star-studded cast, its unique premise, and Sony's blank check. Now the game sets to outdo itself with a "surprise" announcement set for 2018.

Speaking to Dengeki PlayStation Kojima said that the game is progressing faster than expected with Sony saying it never seen a game be made at such a pace. While he refrained from divulging additional details, he did say that a major announcement about the game is set for 2018.

"Death Stranding" is the first game developed by Kojima Productions since its split with Konami. Announced back in 2016's Electronic Entertainment Expo, the game will star Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, and director Guillermo del Toro, all of whom will contribute his likeness to another character through facial and body scanning. So far, neither Sony nor Kojima have announced a release date for the game although some peg its release between the second half of 2018 and the first half of 2019.

In addition to "Death Stranding," the latest issue of Dengeki PlayStation magazine also talked to the head of Team Ninja, Yosuke Hayashi, who said he wants to make its critical and commercial hit Nioh into "something even bigger." Please keep an eye out in the future," he added.

Level-5 CEO Akihiro Hino also told the publication that the company has plans to commemorate its 20th anniversary next year. According to Hino, they are planning to release a new title to commemorate the event. Level-5 recently found success with its series of "Yo-Kai Watch" and "Ni No Kuni" games.

With all these major announcements, 2018 is shaping up to be a great year for gaming, particularly for Japanese developer. Hopefully, all live up to the hype they created this year particularly for "Death Stranding," whose trailer featured breathtaking attention to detail and shrouded narrative.