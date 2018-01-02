'Death Stranding' to Introduce New Female Character?

Facebook/DeathStranding "Death Stranding" is speculated to drop in 2018.

Japanese video game designer, director and producer Hideo Kojima has some good news this New Year for gamers who have been waiting for the release of "Death Stranding."

Just before 2017 came to a close, the official Twitter page of Kojima Productions, the company behind "Death Stranding," hinted at the arrival of a new character and a possible 2018 release for the highly anticipated game.

Although "Death Stranding" has been in development for so long, its creators have not given it a definite release date. Until now, fans of the game are still not familiar with the game's overall plot and mechanics, and many wonder when it will ever see the light of the day. Since the game was announced, Kojima has only been eking out small details about the project through vague statements and cryptic posts on social media but has never really offered concrete details about what's to come.

On Dec. 26, 2017, however, Kojima Productions has dropped a major clue about the game and even teased that a major surprise awaits fans this 2018, possibly indicating the game's imminent release. In one of its tweets, the company did not only thank fans for their untiring support but also attached an image of a female version of its mascot Ludens.

In the image tweeted by the company, Ludens is not in her full astronautical garb, hiding her humanity, but is depicted unmasked and wearing her helmet. It is also noteworthy that her left arm and right leg are very well exposed. Since Kojima shared the image, speculations have been around that the company's decision to show Ludens as a female may have some significance in the upcoming game — possibly hinting that the game will introduce a new female character.

Since Kojima has not confirmed anything yet, fans will have to wait for the game's release to know if there is any truth to these rumors. In a recent interview with Kojima, the game director and creator said that he plans to announce something in 2018 that will surprise everyone, leading to speculations that the game will finally be released this year.