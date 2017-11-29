'Deathstroke' Movie Update: What to Expect After Joe Manganiello's Slade Wilson Reveal

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) Joe Manganiello

The first official look at the DC Comics Extended Universe's Deathstroke is here courtesy of Joe Manganiello, the man behind the mask.

The actor shared an image of the mercenary, whose real name is Slade Wilson, from his appearance in "Justice League," which occurred in the second after-credits scene.

Fans love the look of Deathstroke in the image with many won over by the on the nail costume, which appears to take inspiration from the iteration of the character in "Arkham Origins."

Many also believe that Manganiello is perfect for the role. The look alone has many convinced that this is another impeccable casting choice. His short appearance in "Justice League" has many looking forward to see him in action in his own film.

A post shared by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on Nov 24, 2017 at 9:23pm PST

Lucky for fans of the character, fans will see a lot more of Deathstroke in the big screen and not just because he is going to be one of the members of the league that Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) is putting together.

Deathstroke will also star in a solo movie that is currently in the works with Gareth Evans tapped to take the helm. Media outlets deem it the perfect match as the filmmaker is praised for the amazing action sequences in his "The Raid" movies.

IGN hopes that those films' fight choreographers — Iko Uwais and Yayan Ruhian — will be on board too to make sure that the "Deathstroke" movie gets the fight sequences it deserves.

The popular DC Comics villain was supposed to be the antagonist for "The Batman," the standalone film featuring Bruce Wayne's alter-ego.

However, this concept was scrapped when "War of the Planet of the Apes" director Matt Reeves took over. The project is in the balance with Ben Affleck expressing hesitation in continuing to play the role of the Caped Crusader.

There is no word yet when the Deathstroke movie will be released, but fans will most certainly Manganiello's Slade Wilson in the "Justice League" sequel.