'Deathstroke' Solo Film in the Works? Joe Manganiello Shares Photo of Himself in Costume

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni 'Magic Mike XXL' star Joe Manganiello

Joe Manganiello recently sent fans into a wild frenzy when he shared the first photo of himself as Deathstroke.

Manganiello took to social media to post a photo of him in his Deathstroke costume. The actor first made an appearance as the villain in the post-credits scene of "Justice League," though he had his mask on at the time. The photo Manganiello shared revealed his face for the first time.

Deathstroke was originally set to be the main antagonist in "The Batman," though there have been rumors stating otherwise. As fans know, "The Batman" went through a lot of changes behind the scenes. Ben Affleck, who also portrays the titular hero, was initially attached to direct the solo film, but he dropped out. Matt Reeves was brought in to replace him. It is unclear whether Reeves still intends to make Deathstroke the villain of the film.

Manganiello previously revealed that he knew information about "The Batman" and whether or not he would be involved, though he refrained from sharing anything.

Based on the post-credits scene, however, it looks like DC has big plans for his character. Deathstroke was seen boarding a yacht that belonged to Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg), who had recently escaped from prison. Lex supposedly invited Deathstroke to create their own league.

Earlier this year, there were rumblings that DC was developing a Deathstroke solo film to be directed by Gareth Evans, but whether those plans are still in place remains to be seen.

In other news, Affleck may not be reprising his role in "The Batman" after all. There is apparently talk of Affleck either leaving or being replaced. Rumors differ, but it looks like Reeves already has someone in mind to play the Caped Crusader should Affleck relinquish the role.

According to Screen Rant, Reeves is reporteldy eyeing Jake Gyllenhaal. However, since this has yet to be confirmed, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt.