Debra Messing News: Actress Slams E! For Alleged Gender Pay Gap During E! News Interview

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni "Will & Grace" actress Debra Messing arrives at the 75th Golden Globe Awards red carpet.

While being interviewed by E! News at the 75th Golden Globe Awards red carpet, actress Debra Messing did not hesitate to call out E! on the alleged gender pay gap that host Catt Sadler experienced.

Messing was interviewed by E! host Giuliana Rancic as she arrived in the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday evening at The Beverly Hilton where the prestigious awards night was held.

Almost everyone who attended the recently held Golden Globes event, including Messing, agreed to wear black in accordance to the Time's Up movement that was launched and spearheaded by Hollywood personalities as a response to the tumultuous sexual harassment revelations and #MeToo movement that sparked last year.

As Rancic asked for Messing's insight on the Time's Up movement, the actress did not mince words and brought up Sadler's sudden exit from the E! network where the host had worked for more than a decade.

Debra Messing calls out E! while on E!: "I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn't believing in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts. I miss Cat Sadler." pic.twitter.com/dnqoMkh7YY — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) 7 January 2018



"I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn't believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as male co-hosts," Messing told Rancic. "I mean, I miss Catt Sadler, and so we stand with her, and that's something that can change tomorrow. We want people to start having the conversations that women are just as valuable as men."

Last month, Sadler confirmed she had left E! and revealed that her decision came after learning that the network allegedly paid her male co-host, Jason Kennedy, with "close to double" than her salary "for the past several years" before she left the entertainment media company.

Meanwhile, in a separate interview in the Sunday affair, actress and director Eva Longoria also called out E! while being interviewed by another E! host, Ryan Seacrest. "We support gender equity and equal pay, and we hope that E! follows that lead with Catt as well. We stand with you, Catt," Longoria said.

In a response to the actresses' show of support, Sadler told Buzzfeed: "I am immensely grateful for the outpouring of support today. Time's Up."

While presenting for the Best Director award, actress Natalie Portman also called out the award-giving body and gave emphasis that the said category remarkably had an "all-male" set of nominees.