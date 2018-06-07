Debunking Misconceptions About Christian Education

Wikimedia Commons/Lance Cpl. Diamond Peden Second-grade pupils during a classroom discussion

Aside from the common notion that enrolling a child in a Christian school could be costlier for parents and could limit the student's learning abilities, there are a lot of fallacies about Christian education.

Contrary to popular belief, a Christian school is more than an educational institution that features religious ornaments like Bible and prayer books. The real Christian education aims to integrate the Word of God into all parts of the secular curriculum as well as in all of its co-curricular activities. This means that teachers from these institutions are trained to incorporate values in their classes.

Another common misconception about Christian education claimed that it is only focused on teaching religion to its students. Most of the time, people believe that it is only tackled at the church during Sunday school, during family devotions at home, or during Bible study sessions. However, Christian schools are well equipped with a curriculum that can compete with the one used in public school systems.

Also, a lot of parents think that enrolling their kids at a Christian school could protect them worldly sins like drug and alcohol use. While there is no guarantee that kids will not be exposed to such kinds of incidences, Christian schools teach their students about God's forgiveness and mercy.

In addition, parents are mistaken if they believe a Christian school is their last option to solve their problems if their child has difficult behavior. On the contrary, they should consider enrolling them in a faith-based school first since it is the best place to prepare them to serve God.

Another excuse that parents who are skeptical about letting their children enter a Christian school use include wanting their children to be exposed to the "real" world. However, the world that a Christ-leaning educational institution wants their students to know is the world that is led by God's Word.

Christian parents also claimed that the reason why they wanted their kids in public schools is for them to serve as God's witnesses outside the church. Although, it would be more helpful if the young Christians will have adequate training from godly teachers first before they can share God's love with other people.

Others believe that growing up in a Christian home will be enough to hone their children's faith, but parents have to remember that kids spend more time at school, which means that more hours will be allocated to learn secular things. That is why it is important to sharpen their Christian beliefs as much as possible.

Those who are worried about the expenses of bringing their children to a private Christian school should consider that a small financial sacrifice for their kids could have a rewarding result. According to a report, spending more for a child's Christian education can also make their kids feel loved and important. It will allow them to believe that their parents are investing what God has blessed them with into something that will further glorify His name by studying in an educational establishment that will further develop their faith.