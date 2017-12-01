December 2017 PlayStation Plus Free Games Includes 'Darksiders II' and 'Kung Fu Panda'

Sony is serving an action-packed lineup for the holidays, which PlayStation Plus members can get for free.

YouTube/PlayStation 'Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition' and 'Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of Legendary Legends' coming to PlayStation Plus this Dec.

The highlights of next month's roster are "Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition," and "Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of Legendary Legends." The Dec. 2017 PlayStation Plus lineup also includes "Syberia Collection," "Xblaze Lost: Memories," "Forma.8," and "Wanted Corp."

Vigil Games' action RPG "Darksiders II" debuted back in 2012. Apart from coming with all expansions of the hack and slash title, the Deathinitive Edition will sport improved graphics rendering and "reworked game balancing."

Next on the list is Vicious Cycle Software's fighting video game, "Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of Legendary Legends," based on the hit film. Players can fit alongside or against Po and the rest of the Kung Fu fighters in teams that can be made up of four players maximum.

Also coming to PlayStation 3 consoles next month is the complete collection of graphic adventure "Syberia," wherein players get to see the life of protagonist Kate Walker unravel before their eyes. The franchise is praised for its graphic art as well as its witty script.

Arc System Works' visual-novel game "XBlaze Lost: Memories," the sequel to their 2013 title "Xblaze Code: Embryo," set in the same BlazBlue universe, is also coming to PlayStation Plus this Dec. Gamers get to portray a pink-haired protagonist in a weird yet interesting alternate reality who has lost her sister to this world. And it is up to players to find and save her.

Another world to explore is the massive alien planet in "Forma.8," wherein players have to navigate through numerous threats, dystopian visions, and ancient civilizations to search and recover a powerful energy source. The title is available on PS Vita but subscribers can Cross Buy with PS4.

Last but not the least, gamers get to portray two intergalactic bounty hunters in a chaotic planet in "Wanted Corp." Players can either play solo or have a co-op mission with friends.