December 2017 Xbox Games With Gold: Four New Titles to Be Offered for Free Next Month

December is almost here, and Microsoft has already informed players in advance on what to expect for the next round of free games. Xbox Live Gold members, however, only have a few days left to download two of the free games offered for November.

The next set of free games for Xbox Live Gold subscribers have been announced as early as Wednesday last week, on Nov. 22, so players already know well in advance what to expect in the coming month. This December brings another $104 worth of free games for Xbox owners eligible for the Games With Gold promo.

Major Nelson/Microsoft For the month of December, Xbox Live Gold members will receive four new free games as part of the Games With Gold promo.

The first game to go free for December is "Child of Eden" and "Warhammer: End of Times - Vermintide" for the Xbox 360 and Xbox One, respectively. The latter game will be available for free all month long starting Friday, Dec. 1, but "Child of Eden" will only be discounted until Dec. 15.

"Marlow Briggs and the Mask of Death" takes over after "Child of Eden" on Dec. 16, and will be free to download and play for Xbox Live Gold members until the end of the year. Both Xbox 360 games are also playable on the Xbox One via the backward compatibility feature.

"Back to the Future: The Game - 30th Anniversary Edition" will be offered free starting Dec. 16 until Jan. 15, 2018, as well.

Microsoft For the month of November, Xbox Live Gold members will receive four new free games – two on Xbox One and two on Xbox 360 – as part of the Games with Gold program.

Xbox owners still have some time to take advantage of November's Xbox Games With Gold offers until they expire, too. "Deadfall Adventures" is still free for Xbox 360 until the end of the month, and likewise for the stunt racing title "Trackmania Turbo."

Xbox Live Gold members also have until Dec. 15 to download "Tales from the Borderlands Complete Season" for free, while the action role-playing title remains on the Xbox Games With Gold catalog.