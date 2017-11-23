December Xbox Game Pass News: Gears Of War 4, Mega Man 10, Mass Effect And More Coming Next Month

Xbox Promo still for the new additions to Xbox Game Pass in November 2017.

Looking to take up Microsoft's offer to try out Xbox Game Pass program for just $1? Then the service's December offerings should make the decision much, much easier with games such as Gears of War 4 included in the roster.

The third-person shooter was announced for the program last week. In addition to the base game, it will also include all the free DLC content that has been released since its arrival last year.

And that's not all as it will soon be joined by six other awesome titles. These include "Darksiders: Warmastered Edition," "Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter," "This War of Mine: The Little Ones," "Casey Powell Lacrosse 16," "Mega Man 10," and "Mass Effect." All these games are expected to arrive on the service starting Dec. 1.

Monthly subscription to the Xbox Game Pass is currently available for $9.99 a month and gives gamers access to plenty of Xbox One and Xbox 360 games. These also include any Xbox title that will be added later via Microsoft's backwards compatibility program which continue to introduce backwards compatible games on a regular basis.

Microsoft is currently offering new subscribers the opportunity to sing-up for a one month subscription for just $1 dollar. The offer is currently ongoing and will last a few more days so better take advantage of it ASAP.

The same offer is currently available for Xbox Live Gold where players can enjoy multiplayer alongside free games. Gamers who want to try out the service can visit the official Xbox Live Gold site to sign up for the 1 month subscription.

Microsoft is also offering awesome deals for Black Friday 2017 with discounts and bundles on its Xbox One and Surface devices. Get awesome savings on games, consoles, PCs, and peripherals at the official Microsoft online store.