'Deception' Season 1 Updates: Will Cameron and Kay Fall In Love With Each Other?

Facebook/DeceptionABC Promo image for ABC's Deception

After spending a lot of time together to solve various crimes, fans are wondering if Cameron Black (Jack Cutmore-Scott) and Kay Daniels (Ilfenesh Hadera) will have a romantic relationship with each other in ABC's "Deception."

The answer was relayed by executive producer Chris Fedak in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying that there is nothing romantic in the union between the two.

"There's definitely a bond between Cameron and Kay. They're quickly becoming fast friends and real partners. But right now, Cameron's brother is in prison. Getting Johnny out is his priority. And Kay needs Cameron for a hundred other cases she has to solve," the executive producer stated.

However, Fedak also admitted that instances beyond his control could happen in the show. "But I'm a veteran of a few 'shipping situations. I know there are things you can't control when making TV. We've discovered a bunch of really interesting dynamics throughout the season, so yes, there will be romance in this show, just not where you expect," he also said.

Fedak opted not to give more details about the upcoming romantic angle in the crime drama.

Meanwhile, Cameron and Kay will be tasked to solve a case about a psychic's death in the fourth episode of "Deception."

According to the synopsis for the episode called "Divination," the superstar magician and the FBI special agent will look into the case of a murdered psychic. But the pair would soon find out that the victim has a partner who is being hunted. However, the two must work with the psychic's partner to run after a major international arms dealer.

Although, based on promo trailer for the upcoming episode, the psychic's murder case will just be the least of Cameron's problems since he also has to deal with his twin brother Johnny's imprisonment.

At the start of the trailer, Johnny was seen asking the popular magician why he is not doing anything to get him out of prison. But instead of telling his twin brother that he will be able to get out of jail soon, Cameron will tell him that he needs his help for the case. This does not suit well for Johnny, and he appeared to be growing more impatient with each day that he spends behind bars.

This means that Cameron must do everything that he can to get his twin brother out of prison if he does not want him to become even more irate about his situation.

Aside from Scott and Hadera, the premiere season of "Deception" also stars Lenora Crichlow as Cameron's make-up artist and producer Dina Clark, Laila Robins as FBI unit commander Deakins, Amaury Nolasco as Cameron's secret fan and FBI agent Mike Alvarez, as well as Vinnie Jones as the "world's greatest illusion builder" Gunter Gastafsen.

They are also joined by Stephanie Corneliussen as the mysterious woman from Cameron's past who is also called the "The Sorceress with Magic Eyes."

The next episode of "Deception" will be aired by ABC on Sunday, April 1, at 10 p.m. EDT.