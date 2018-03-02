'Deep Rock Galactic' Now Available on Steam Early Access

"Deep Rock Galactic" is finally ready for a wider player base, as Ghost Ship Games released their quirky survival shooter game for the PC via the Steam Early Access program. Fans who want to support the studio's development of the game can buy into the Early Access build for $25.

It's a rare blend of co-op shooter and exploration game that's not often seen on the PC, as "Deep Rock Galactic" combines survival mechanics, exploration by digging, and randomly generated stages to keep players coming back.

Ghost Ship Games "Deep Rock Galactic" a 4-player sci-fi co-op shooter taking place in procedurally generated and 100% destructible caves on an extremely hostile alien planet, is now available for the PC on Steam Early Access.

The game had one last Open Alpha test launch in early November last year, and Ghost Ship Games has since added a slew of new content before opening their Steam Early Access sale. It's still the same four-player, co-op, first-person shooter featuring destructible, procedurally generated caves, as the studio described the game in their Steam page, but everything has since been undergoing improvements from their Open Alpha version.

Getting into the Steam Early Access for "Deep Rock Galactic" costs $25, and already includes the single player and co-op multiplayer modes for the game, as PC Gamer notes. That price is not fixed, though, as Ghost Ship Games mention that they "plan to gradually raise the price to account for all the new content they will be putting in."

For now, the studio is planning to add more game modes other than the standard one- to four-player co-op survival dig. Ghost Ship Games is also working on more variations for their caves and biomes to mix up the environments.

The studio is also adding more tools and gear for characters, which will also get more varied with new classes and class-exclusive gear on the way. To do all these, Ghost Ship Games estimate that "Deep Rock Galactic" will be staying in Steam Early Access for one to two years of development.