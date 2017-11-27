Dell Cyber Monday Deals: Online Offers Go for as Low as $130 for Inspiron Notebooks

Dell has always maintained a strong line-up of offers for the annual Black Friday weekend, but this year, the company has taken to Cyber Monday and Cyber Week with a comprehensive promo ad, as well.

There's a ton of offers on the Cyber Monday promo website itself, with everything including laptops, desktops, gaming PCs, TVs, home consoles and audio accessories on discounts — in some cases, in excess of 50 percent off.

The biggest savings that Dell is offering in their event, however, are the "doorbusters" promos only available at specific times on Cyber Monday, Nov. 27, as ZDNet lists them out.

Some of the entry-level systems by Dell could go for as low as $130, as is the case with the Inspiron 14 3000 laptop. This gadget comes with an Intel Celeron processor, 2 GB of memory and 32 GB of storage, and it was only available at the mentioned price at 11 a.m. EST on Monday.

The Inspiron 15 3000, a CPU with 4 GB of memory, 500 GB of storage and an Intel Celeron chip, comes under $200 at 2 p.m. EST on the same day.

For a more high-end laptop, Dell offered an Inspiron 15 2000 2-in-1 laptop for just $650 at 10 a.m. EST on Monday. At under $700, this unit already comes with an eight generation Core i7 CPU with 8 GB of memory, 1 TB of storage, and a full HD 15.6-inch touchscreen display.

Gamers who waited until 11 a.m. EST on Cyber Monday nabbed an Alienware Aurora gaming desktop for just $799. This CPU comes with an Intel Core i5 processor with 8 GB of memory and a 1 TB hard drive, and it comes equipped with an Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 graphics.

This configuration usually costs $1,100, so this DoorBuster deal takes about $300 off, according to Dell's Cyber Monday ads via Best Black Friday.

Dell's Cyber Monday promo runs from Sunday until Tuesday, Nov. 28.