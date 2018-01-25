Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming Laptop Review Roundup

Dell, as a laptop maker, has been making forays into the gaming market with their various lines of affordable notebooks that offer decent gaming performance. With the latest refresh of their Inspiron 15 7000, the company has come up with decent improvements while keeping the price reasonable as usual.

Laptops with specs powerful enough to run games can be much more expensive than their console or desktop counterparts, a fact that notebook fans just have to live with, as Laptop Mag points out.

Dell Dell's Inspiron 15 7000 gaming laptop offers performance at an affordable price.

Even the more reasonably-priced ones like a recent offer from Asus will still cost about $1,500 and up, with some of the premium gaming laptops going for $3,000 or more. Fortunately for gamers, OEMs like Dell is always coming up with new models that provide decent gaming performance for under $1,000.

The Dell Inspiron 7000 certainly fits the bill, and while it won't blow away users in terms of looks and performance, the new 15-inch notebook has one of the best battery life out of several popular choices.

That's thanks to its 7th generation Intel Core i5 CPU paired with a power-saving Nvidia GTX 1060 Max Q graphics card, a combination potent enough to run VR applications. Memory starts out at 8 GB, while storage has various options including a 256 GB Solid State Drive.

The notebook earns Laptop Mag's recommendation as the model with "Longest Battery Life" for under $1,000.

The new update for the Inspiron 15 7000 mostly revolves around a switch to the GTX 1060 with 6 GB of video memory from the GTC 1050 Ti. It's a big step-up in graphics, which is further enhanced by Dell's decision to put in an IPS screen.

The result is a notebook that can keep up a reasonable frame rate for most games, according to IGN. Storage can be an issue, though, with 256 GB hardly enough for bigger gaming libraries. The combination of decent specs with a sub $1,000 price tag earns it a 7.7 out of ten.