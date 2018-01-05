Dell Unveils New Lighter and Faster XPS 13

Dell official website Promo image for the new Dell XPS 13 released in 2018.

Recent reports have revealed that Dell has unveiled a new and updated version of last year's XPS 13, which was met with much critical acclaim. The new Dell XPS 13 is expected to feature a number of features, such as upgraded speed and aesthetics.

According to reports, the external look of the Dell XPS 13 does not deviate significantly from the original laptop that the company released. It still features the same aluminum brushed metal and clamshell body that was iconic when it was first released. However, the specs reveal that the tech giant poured in a lot of effort to make the Dell XPS 13 more portable than it was in terms of weight and width. Weighing at 2.68 pounds and 11.9 by 7.8 by 0.46 inches in width at the thickest, the flagship laptop from Dell is lighter than the 13-inch MacBook Air from Apple. The Infinity Edge display has also received an update as it is now thinner at 4mm, which 23 percent thinner than the previous releases.

Dell has also made efforts to upgrade the power o the XPS 13. Further reports reveal that it is powered by an Intel quad-core eighth generation i5-825OU or an i7-855OU. Fans will also have an option between four or eight gigabytes of RAM or one with a 16GB, which clocks in at 1,866MHz and 2,133MHz, respectively. As for the drive, it will feature 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TBGB SSD with an Intel UHD Graphics 620.

The company claims that in the benchmark tests, the battery can last up to 20 hours, shaving it down to 11 hours with a 4K display. Considering that it has yet to be released for testing, fans are expecting the battery life to be less in actual usage. The new XPS 13 is expected to be released sometime in 2018.