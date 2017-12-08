Demi Lovato Criticizes TIME for Honoring Trump as a Runner-Up for Person of the Year

Reuters/Carlo Allegri Demi Lovato criticizes TIME for having President Donald J. Trump as candidate for person of the year.

Demi Lovato voiced her concerns about social media against TIME magazine featuring United States President Donald J. Trump as a runner-up for person of the year.

Lovato went on a rant on Twitter criticizing TIME magazine for having President Trump as one of their runners-up for their person of the year award.

The "Tell Me You Love Me" singer said it was hypocritical of the publication to feature women who have spoken out against sexual assault, while also choosing Trump, who has received allegations of the said crime.

"Time mag highlights brave women coming forward against sexual assault on the cover but names a man with sexual assault allegations against him runner up to person of the year.. Really @TIME?" Lovato said in her first post about the issue.

Lovato continued by saying that she took a step back from voicing out on political issues because it does nothing but divide their country. However, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer said that this was an issue worth addressing.

"@TIME mag – Very disappointed in your hypocrisy and disrespect toward the women on your cover," Lovato said in another post, tagging TIME's account on Twitter.

The singer then continued to pick on TIME's criteria in choosing their candidates for person of the year. Lovato emphasized that being nominated should be based on "doing something positive or brave," and not just based on the person's "impact on the news."

The Wrap confirmed that TIME does base their criteria on the impact made on the media, regardless of whether it's good or bad.

But Lovato isn't the only one who criticized the fact that President Trump is a candidate for TIME's person of the year. Sophie Turner also spoke out on the issue.

"I honestly have no words.. What an injustice and insult to the inspiring people on the cover to have a known sexual abuser as runner up," Turner's post reads.