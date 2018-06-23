Demi Lovato Sings About Relapse in Song 'Sober'

Facebook/DemiLovato Demi Lovato is now the ambassador of Global Citizen for its mental health programs.

Demi Lovato seemed to confess that she is no longer sober in a new single that she silently dropped Thursday.

The singer-actress posted a video of an emotional track on her social media accounts with the title "Sober," and through it, it seems the 25-year-old singer revealed that she broke her sobriety.

"Mama, I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore / And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor," the lyrics from the heartbreaking song said. "And I'm sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again / I wanna be a role model, but I'm only human," the lyric went on to say.

She also apologized to her fans at the end of the track. "I promise I'll get help / It wasn't my intention / I'm sorry to myself," Lovato sang.

In March, the former Disney Channel star celebrated her six years of sobriety with a post on Twitter. She said that she was grateful for celebrating another year filled with joy, health, and happiness.

Lovato had been very vocal about her battle with drug and alcohol addiction, as well as her eating disorder and mental illness for years. In 2011, she was admitted to a facility to treat her bipolar disorder, substance addiction, bulimia, and tendency to harm herself. She relapsed when she left the treatment center but decided to enter a sober living facility for a total of one year.

Because of her honesty, her friend Iggy Azalea expressed her support for telling her truth about her relapse.

Through a Twitter post, Azalea said that she was proud of her for having the guts to admit to the world that she is having problems again and acknowledged that it was not an easy thing to do. She also said that she is praying that Lovato will choose to recover again from her relapse.