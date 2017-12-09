Demi Lovato Slams TIME Magazine for Making Donald Trump Runner-up for 'Person of the Year'

Reuters/Carlo Allegri Demi Lovato criticizes TIME for having President Donald J. Trump as candidate for person of the year.

Demi Lovato isn't all too happy with TIME's inclusion of US President Donald Trump as runner-up for their "Person of the Year."

If there is one thing Demi Lovato is known for, it's the fact that she never shies away from speaking her mind and with a big voice such as hers, she would no doubt be heard far and across. Now, the pop star is slamming TIME magazine for their inclusion of Donald Trump as the runner-up for the "Person of the Year."

TIME has earlier announced on Wednesday that they would be honoring the "Silence Breakers" as their Person(s) of the Year. Their cover will be featuring four women including Taylor Swift and Ashley Judd. Among the women is also an elbow which would symbolize those who have yet to share their stories of experiencing and conquering sexual abuse.

Donald Trump comes as the runner-up to these women, and given his record of at least 16 women claiming to have been sexually assaulted the president, the "Confident" singer isn't pleased with the magazine's decision.

The singer took to Twitter to express her disappointment at the magazine's decision, saying, "Time mag highlights brave women coming forward against sexual assault on the cover but names a man with sexual assault allegations against him runner up to person of the year.. Really @TIME? #hypocrites."

"I've become less vocal about my [distain] for certain people over the past year because it only divides our country even more but this is worth speaking up about. @TIME mag - very disappointed in your hypocrisy and disrespect toward the women on your cover," Lovato continued.

Lovato explains that the person of the year should be named out of the positive and brave things the person has done. Not only that, she had also retweeted what seems to be now a common sentiment that singer Kesha should have also been part of the cover since she herself had become a symbol of sexual assault and harassment. However, with the legal matters she is facing, this may be impossible for her as of the moment.