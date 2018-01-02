Democratic Donor Raises Money to Support Woman Who Accused Trump of Sexual Harassment

Reuters/Carlo Allegri Democrats raise funds to support accusers of President Donald J. Trump of sexual harassment.

Gloria Allred, a Democratic donor, is raising funds to support a woman who claims that she was sexually assaulted by United States President, Donald J. Trump.

Allred is a high-profile women's rights lawyer, as well as a Democratic supporter, raising money to support Summer Zervos in her lawsuit against President Trump, The New York Times reports.

Zervos, who claims that she was sexually assaulted by the current U.S. president in the past, filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump that could put him in a position where he'd have to address the allegations made by a group of women in the closing of 2016's presidential elections.

Allred is not alone in her movement. A non-profit group launched by Democratic activist David Brock is also supporting Allred in funding accusers of President Trump to come forward with their stories.

However, Republican politicians have learned to fight back this movement by simply implying that these Democrats have a political agenda. They insinuate that these accusers are paid by their Democratic supporters to come up with stories.

Despite the Republicans resistance, Allred looks past the motives of her fellow Democrats in financially supporting Zervos in her lawsuit.

"I have neither the time nor the interest to interview each donor and ask them why they would want to support our client. So I have no way to know whether they have a political agenda, or they just think truth matters," Allred explained.

Allred also maintains that she nor Zervos receives personal payment from the money raised to support her lawsuit.

"We certainly do not see any prospect of being paid by the fund based on the amounts donated to date. ... we believe, as does Ms. Zervos, that truth matters and that President Trump should be held accountable for his words and his actions," Allred shared.

The fund-raiser to support accusers of Trump has been linked to former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton because of Brock's involvement, one of her campaign operatives.

However, Allred's daughter — Lisa Bloom, an active participant in the fund-raiser — claims that they are not in communication with Clinton "on any of this," Fox News reports.

This was confirmed by Clinton's spokespersons of the campaign, who have no knowledge about Brock's involvement with Allred and Bloom.