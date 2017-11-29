'Demon's Souls' Online Servers to Shut Down on Feb. 28

"Demon's Souls" was ahead of its time when it launched for the PlayStation 3, and it will go on to inspire other action role-playing games like "Dark Souls," "NiOh," and "Bloodborne." Age has finally caught up to the once groundbreaking title, though, as Sony Interactive announced that it is shutting down the game's online servers.

It's only the online component of the game that will be ending, though, as the single-player components of "Demon's Souls" will still work nine years after its launch. Sony broke the news through a news post on the Japanese PlayStation site.

Atlus The online servers for "Demon's Souls" will be shut down on Feb. 28, 2018.

The text says that "Demon's Souls" servers will shut down at 5 p.m. JST, or 3 a.m. EST on Feb. 28 next year. For its western audience, the "Dark Souls" social media account announced the news on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

"After 9 years of reoccurring deaths and frustrations, but just as many triumphs of dedication, Demon's Souls online servers will terminate on February 28, 2018," the official "Dark Souls" handle posted on Twitter.

"Play online one last time, and share with us your best Demon's Souls moment!" the post continued. Atlus, the first publisher of "Demon's Souls," also asked players to revisit the servers before they are gone for good.

"Demon's Souls" will still work on the PlayStation 3, but the shutdown of its online services means that multiplayer features like in-game messaging, player death locations, and "World Tendency" features will be gone by end of February 2018.

Atlus explained as much in their fond farewell for the game, noting how the game has been "foundational" to modern action RPGs that players enjoy today.

The publisher thanked all the players who played "Demon's Souls," as well as those who are still playing the 9-year-old game. "For those who haven't played in a while, we invite you to once again visit Boletaria while the servers are still live and celebrate its contributions with us," Atlus added.