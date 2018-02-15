'Den of Thieves' Sequel News: Gerard Butler Confirmed to Return

Facebook/DenOfThieves A promo poster for the film "Den of Thieves"

Even though it has been barely a month since its release, the crime caper action thriller movie "Den of Thieves" has already been announced to have a sequel with most, if not, all the members of the first film's ensemble.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, director Christian Gudegast will be returning once more for the sequel, and will also be in charge of writing the film's script. Additionally, Gerard Butler, who is the main protagonist, will be returning as well to play Big Nick O'Brien. The sequel is slated to be produced by Diamond Films Productions, while STXFilms will be in charge of distribution responsibilities.

It is currently estimated that since the Jan. 19 release of "Den of Thieves," it has earned $57 million. This figure may pale in comparison to other successful blockbuster titles, but it is important to mention that the film has not been released everywhere as of late. In fact, Deadline reports that the first film "overperformed" at the box-office, exceeding the expectations even before concluding international release projections, despite the negative reviews that the movie received from critics.

Other members of the cast are confirmed to return as well, such as Mark Canton, Curtis Jackson, who is better known as 50 Cent, Alan Siegel, and Tucker Tooley. O'Shea Jackson Jr., as of now, is still in negotiations to appear in the sequel.

It turns out that Gudegast was prepared in case the studio gave the go ahead signal to make a sequel, since he already has a story in mind as to what "Den of Thieves 2" is going to be about. The sequel's plot takes Big Nick to Europe to further chase expert robber Donnie, played by Jackson. Meanwhile, Donnie and his crew will be planning to stage a big-time heist at a massive diamond exchange.

No release date has been announced for "Den of Thieves 2."