Dennis Rodman Wants Kanye West to Join Him in Trip to North Korea

NBA champion Dennis Rodman would like Kanye West to join him on an upcoming trip to North Korea, according to reports. Rodman also added that West will have a chance to see "what's going on" in the country, perhaps as material for his next album.

It started with Rodman's kids, who alerted him about a shout-out from Kanye West, according to the NBA superstar. Rodman admits that he does not use Instagram, but upon hearing the nod from West, he had to say "OK, great," as he shared with Us Weekly in an exclusive interview.

Wikimedia Commons/David Shankbone Dennis Rodman is inviting Kanye West to go with him on his next trip to North Korea.

"I think he's a big Chicago Bulls fan. I think that he respects me as far as understanding my views," he went on, adding that Kanye is doing great work, and that has earned Kanye his respect. Additionally, he said that in the future, he would like to meet with the hip-hop artist and do a collaboration.

"Guess what, I'll take Kanye West to North Korea with me," he said, hitting on an idea. "Matter of fact, I'm going to invite him next time I go to North Korea. If the door's open in September, I will invite Kanye West with me to go to North Korea with me," he announced.

Rodman, who claims to have a close positive relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has traveled in the country several times in the past, as Billboard noted. As it turned out, Rodman also traveled to Singapore on June 12 for the historic summit between Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump.

"If anything happens with this whole thing, with North Korea and America, it's amazing how the fact that I didn't do it, I just brought the guys together," he said about his role in the meeting, as he went on to recall the mutual respect he saw in his relationship with the North Korean leader and the basketball game he organized for Kim's birthday.