Denver Broncos NFL Trade Rumors: Quarterback Trevor Siemian Reportedly Available For Trade

Reuters/Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) looks to throw a pass against the Oakland Raiders in the fourth quarter at Oakland Coliseum, Nov. 26, 2017.

The Denver Broncos are prepared to let go of one of their underperforming quarterbacks this offseason.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has reported that the Broncos are going to place Trevor Siemian on the trading block in the coming weeks as they look to make an upgrade at the position. According to Rapoport, the Broncos are considering keeping 2016 first round pick Paxton Lynch on their roster while they add two more quarterbacks.

The team is expected to use a pick to select a quarterback in this year's draft, and general manager John Elway is going to take a close look at the top prospects when he heads to Indiana for the Scouting Combine next week. The Broncos will likely go after one of the top quarterbacks available on the free agent market as well.

"Denver is expected to make a powerful push for free-agent mega-prize Kirk Cousins. If the former Redskins quarterback can't be lured west, additional open-market possibilities include Case Keenum, AJ McCarron, Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Bradford," Marc Sessler said in his report for NFL.com.

"The Broncos also sit in solid position to grab a top college prospect with the fifth-overall pick in the draft. Finally, there's the case of Tyrod Taylor, who might be available through a trade if Broncos football czar John Elway has eyes for the Bills quarterback," he added.

The Broncos probably will not get much in return for Siemian since he has not really shown much promise during his tenure with the team. Sessler has even suggested that Denver will likely have to release him if they cannot find a willing trade partner.

Siemian had 12 touchdowns in 11 games (10 starts) last season, completing 206 of his 349 pass attempts (59 percent) for 2,285 yards, but he also has 14 interceptions, and he was sacked 33 times.