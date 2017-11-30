Denver Broncos Nose Tackle Domata Peko to Miss One to Two Weeks With MCL Sprain

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall Domata Peko with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015.

Denver Broncos nose tackle Domata Peko wants to keep his consecutive start streak going, but he will likely have to sit out this Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins due to a knee injury.

Peko underwent a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) on Monday and he was diagnosed with a medial collateral ligament (MCL) sprain in his knee. According to Broncos head coach Vance Joseph, he's expected to miss one to two weeks while he recovers from the injury.

Peko went down with the injury late in the third quarter of last Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders. His 123-game starting streak will end if he doesn't suit up on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Derek Wolfe also had an MRI on his neck on Monday, but the Broncos are still evaluating the extent of the injury.

"When you're talking about a neck or head injury, you want to be smart with those guys," Joseph said, via the Denver Post. "Obviously, his overall health is more important than our next five games. We want to make sure he's ready to play. It's a neck injury so that can be scary," he continued.

The defensive end injured his neck early in the first quarter of the game, and he would not return to the field.

If Peko and Wolfe are unavailable this Sunday, the Broncos will have to rely on Zach Kerr and Shelby Harris. Second-year pro Kyle Peko may see some action as well and the Broncos may call up Tyrique Jarrett from the practice squad.

Rookie outside linebacker DeMarcus Walker has also been practicing with the defensive line.

"We only had three guys today healthy enough to practice (on the line) ... He's always going to be a swing guy, as an outside backer/rusher and inside rusher. Absolutely, if we would need him on game day, he would have to slide inside," Joseph said, according to the Denver Post.