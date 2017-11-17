Denver Broncos Quarterback Paxton Lynch May Play This Sunday, Brock Osweiler Still Expected to Start

(Photo: Reuters/Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports) Denver Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) looks to throw the ball during the first half against the San Diego Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Jan. 3, 2016.

After spending the entire season thus far on the sidelines, Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch may finally suit up for the team in Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Broncos' first-round pick last season received the second-string quarterback reps at practice this week and he may have moved ahead of former starter Trevor Siemian on the actual depth chart.

"Who is the backup? Right now that's being determined," Broncos head coach Vance Joseph told reporters on Wednesday, via ESPN. "We gave Paxton No. 2 reps (Wednesday) to kind of see where he's at with his shoulder. He did fine, he threw the ball fine," he added.

Lynch has been working his way back from a right-shoulder injury in the past few weeks, and he told reporters the trainers have done a good job in easing him back into game shape.

"I didn't know what to expect because I never had that injury before. It was really just up to the trainers. I think they did a really good job with me kind of easing me into it at first and taking a break and rehabbing it. Then just sticking to the plan of progressively getting stronger," Lynch said, via the Mile High Report.

Brock Osweiler is expected to start against the Bengals, but he's currently dealing with a right shoulder injury of his own so Lynch may get the chance to play.

Osweiler hurt his right shoulder in the first quarter of last Sunday's 41–16 loss to the New England Patriots when defensive end Deatrich Wise pushed him to the turf after he threw the ball away. Well, Wise actually shoved Osweiler with one hand, but the sixth-year pro flopped to get the call. Unfortunately, Wise didn't draw a flag and Osweiler hurt himself in the process.

Osweiler would go on to complete 18 of his 33 passes for 221 yards. He also had a touchdown and an interception in the game.