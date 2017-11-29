Denver Broncos Quarterback Paxton Lynch Suffers an Ankle Injury, Out for Two to Four Weeks

(Photo: Reuters/Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports) Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch (12) sits on the ground after suffering an injury against the Oakland Raiders in the third quarter at Oakland Coliseum, Nov. 26, 2017.

The Denver Broncos will have to continue shuffling starting quarterbacks because Paxton Lynch is going to be out for a while after he sustained an ankle injury during Sunday's 21–14 loss to the Oakland Raiders.

During an interview with Denver's Orange and Blue 760, Broncos head coach Vance Joseph confirmed that Lynch sprained his ankle and he's expected to be sidelined for two to four weeks while he recovers.

Lynch was pulled out of the game in the third quarter, but he said he actually got hurt earlier and he wasn't even sure how it happened.

"I don't know if it was the sack. I can't remember the exact play, but I think somebody rolled up on it. I didn't think anything of it," Lynch said, via the Broncos' official website.

"A couple of plays throughout the game it kept bothering me, but I just thought I could keep playing, keep playing, keep playing. Then that play got to the point where it started to scare me a little bit. I mentioned something to the trainers and they thought it wouldn't be smart to go back in there and possibly make it worse," he continued.

Lynch struggled in his first start of the season. The former first-round pick completed nine of his 14 pass attempts for 41 yards, but he failed to score a touchdown and he also had an interception. He was sacked four times as well.

Trevor Siemian came in to replace Lynch in the third quarter and he would complete 11 of 21 passes for 149 yards with two touchdowns.

During the interview, Joseph also confirmed that Siemian would get the start this Sunday when they take on the Miami Dolphins. Sunday's game will be his eighth start of the season.

Brock Osweiler will move up the depth chart while Lynch is on the shelf.