Denver Broncos Roster, Injury News 2017: Derek Wolfe Experiencing Numbness Due to Neck Injury

(Photo: Reuters/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) addresses the media during a press conference prior to Super Bowl 50 at Santa Clara Marriott, Feb. 4, 2016.

The Denver Broncos may have to consider shutting Derek Wolfe down for the rest of the season if they don't want to jeopardize his long-term health.

In an interview with Denver sports station 104.3 The Fan on Wednesday, Wolfe openly admitted that he has been experiencing numbness in his face and other parts of his body ever since he injured his neck in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 20.

"There's not like one real answer to give right now because we need to run some more tests to really figure out what's causing the numbness," Wolfe said, via ProFootballTalk.

"A stinger is a stinger, but when your face is going numb and then your quad is going numb, that's when you have to make sure. Whenever the MRIs and everything, that's all clear, that's when you have to go check the nerves and find out what's going on with the nerves and then you can reverse it," he continued.

The injury sounds serious and he probably shouldn't have played when the Broncos took on the Oakland Raiders last Sunday. He would leave the game in the first quarter after he aggravated the injury.

It should be noted that this isn't the first time Wolfe has dealt with a serious neck injury.

After hurting his neck in a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks in 2013, Wolfe continued to play throughout the season even though he had to deal with the discomfort. As it turned out, it wasn't a wise decision.

Wolfe started experiencing seizure-like symptoms while the team was heading to the airport for a trip to Kansas City in December 2013 and he was taken to the hospital. The veteran defensive end would finish the season on the injured reserve list.

Neck injuries are not to be taken lightly so the Broncos will have to keep him off the field if they don't want to risk further injury.