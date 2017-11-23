Denver Broncos to Start Paxton Lynch at Quarterback in Sunday's Game against the Oakland Raiders

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall) Paxton Lynch with the Denver Broncos in 2016.

With their season going nowhere fast, the Denver Broncos have finally handed Paxton Lynch the reins to the offense.

Lynch was named as the starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders by Broncos head coach Vance Joseph on Wednesday. He will become the third quarterback to start for the Broncos this season.

"First off, I was excited about it to get my opportunity, especially being hurt all season and not being able to even practice and throw a ball," Lynch said after Wednesday's practice, via the Broncos' official website.

"I was itching to get out here, but now that I'm out here, it feels good to get back into the swing of things," he added.

Lynch started two games as a rookie last season and he battled Trevor Siemian for the starting job during training camp, but Siemian eventually got the nod.

Siemian struggled early in this season and he was replaced by Brock Osweiler after seven starts. However, Osweiler also played badly in his three starts, so it was only a matter of time before the Broncos decide to make the change.

Lynch still hasn't played since he made his return from a right shoulder injury, but he said he doesn't feel any pressure.

"You can't let the season get bigger than you or the game be bigger than you. Whether we were on a winning streak or not, it's one game at a time, so that was the mentality coming into it," Lynch stated.

According to the Associated Press, Siemian will backup Lynch this Sunday with Osweiler demoted to third-string quarterback.

Last year, Lynch went 1–1 in his two starts and he completed 49 of his 83 passes for 497 yards. He also had two touchdowns and an interception. The former University of Memphis standout was sacked nine times.