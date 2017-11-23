Denver Nuggets Forward Paul Millsap Might Have to Undergo Wrist Surgery, Could Miss Two to Three Months

(Photo: Reuters/Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports) Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap (4) tries to get past Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) and to the basket during the fourth quarter at Vivint Smart Home Arena, Oct. 18, 2017.

Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap is going to miss a big chunk of the regular season due to a wrist injury.

Shams Charania of The Vertical was the first to report that Millsap has been diagnosed with a torn ligament in his left wrist and he might have to go under the knife to repair the damage. The surgery would sideline him for two to three months.

However, it seems the Nuggets are still exploring other options. At Wednesday's shootaround before their game against the Houston Rockets, Nuggets head coach Mike Malone noted that they are still unsure about the extent of the damage on his wrist and he said Millsap is "going to talk to some other doctors, get some other opinions before we make a decision on what the best course of action is."

Whatever they decide to do, Millsap is still expected to miss a significant amount of games while he recovers from the injury.

"That injury is not going to define us or our season. We're going to continue to prepare, to work, to fight and to compete. One man goes down, you have to have guys step up," Malone said, via the Denver Post.

"The great thing about having a deep roster and a very deep frontcourt is other guys are ready to take advantage of those minutes," he continued.

Losing Millsap is a huge blow for the Nuggets' playoff hopes, but Malone is right. The team does have a very deep frontcourt, and they are a dangerous team as long as they have Nikola Jokić.

With Millsap sidelined, Kenneth Faried, Trey Lyles and Juan Hernangómez will finally get the chance to play significant minutes for the Nuggets. Darrell Arthur and Richard Jefferson may also see some action, although they haven't really played much this season.

Millsap is averaging 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks in his first season with the Nuggets.