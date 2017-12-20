(Photo: Reuters/Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports) Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap (4) tries to get past Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) and to the basket during the fourth quarter at Vivint Smart Home Arena, Oct. 18, 2017.

Denver Nuggets fans would really love to see forward Paul Millsap back on the court as the team continues to make a push for the playoffs. Unfortunately, he's unlikely to return to action ahead of schedule.

On Sunday, Millsap spoke with the media for the first time since he underwent reconstructive surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist. The All-Star forward refused to give a definitive answer when he was asked if there was a precise timetable for his return, but Nuggets head coach Mike Malone would tell reporters that Millsap's not expected to return to the court until after the All-Star break in mid-February.

"For me in my mind, I don't think he's back until maybe the best-case scenario is until after the All-Star break," Malone said, via BSN Denver. "And if it's before that, great. But we're not going to rush him back obviously," he added.

Millsap's expected to be out for at least three months after he had wrist surgery on Nov. 26, so a return in late February means he's right on schedule.

Meanwhile, Millsap has been making progress in his recovery, but he still has a tough journey ahead of him.

"I'm seeing an improvement in the range of motion in my fingers. The pain is going down a little bit, but we know it's a process and we can't rush it too fast. So just taking our time," Millsap said, according to BSN Denver.

"This is by far the worst and by far the toughest (injury) I've been through," he added.

In any case, the Nuggets have been doing fine without Millsap so far. Trey Lyles has stepped up in the last few games, and with Nikola Jokić back from an ankle injury, the team should stay competitive until Millsap returns to the lineup.

Millsap is averaging 15.3 points, 3.1 assists, 6.2 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals in 16 games this season.