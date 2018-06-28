Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. Eager to 'Prove Everybody Wrong' as He Begins His NBA Journey

Porter fell to the Nuggets at the 14th spot in the draft after rumors had him going way earlier

Wikimedia Commons/TonyTheTiger Featured in the image is Michael Porter Jr. receiving the 2017 McDonald's All-American Boys Game MVP award at the United Center

One of the biggest surprises of this year's NBA Draft involved Michael Porter Jr.

Widely touted as one of the top prospects heading into draft night and even regarded as a potential number one overall selection as recently as last year, Porter instead dropped down the board.

It wasn't until the Denver Nuggets' turn to select with the 14th pick that Porter finally heard his name called, ending what was had turned into a surprising tumble.

For his part, Porter seems to be taking the draft night slide in stride, and he's even learning the best lessons from it.

Calling in recently to "The Dan Patrick Show," Porter said that he feels that he got drafted into the "perfect situation."

It's hard to dispute that assertion from Porter. With the Nuggets next season, he'll get the chance to play with unselfish guys like Paul Millsap and Nikola Jokic and that should help him develop a better sense for distributing the ball and making the correct basketball play.

Porter also said that he's motivated by his draft night slide and he's excited to "prove everybody wrong."

For him to do that, Porter must first find a way to avoid injuries.

Injury concerns were the reasons he dropped down the board in the first place, so he has to address those first.

Per a recent report from USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt, Porter himself acknowledged that he may not play in the NBA Summer League, and that's probably the right move for him as that decision will minimize opportunities for him to get injured again ahead of next season.

The one thing Porter cannot afford to do is to lose sight of the big picture just because he's motivated to prove people wrong.

Porter should prioritize his health because if he gets back to 100 percent, teams that passed on him will really start to shake their heads and wonder why they passed on the chance to draft him.