Depression News: Self-Help Tips in Battling the Most Common Mental Health Issue

While some individuals seek the help of professionals to help with their depression, one does not always need to see a psychiatrist to help him combat the most common mental health issue.

The World Health Organization (WHO) claims that more than 300 million people from across the globe suffer from depression. While this mental health issue, in its mild form, can simply mean that an individual is in low spirits, it can be life-threatening when it reaches its severe level.

The symptoms of depression can vary from one person to another, but the common denominators among the depressed individuals are continuous low mood, a lack of interest or motivation in things, irritability with others, feelings of anxiety and worry, and even thoughts of self-harm in severe cases.

While seeking clinical help does the trick, it is not the only solution to depression. In fact, according to Emer O'Neill of the Depression Alliance, there are certain things that a person can do in order to help himself battle depression.

O'Neill encourages the depressed to always look at the positive side of things. After all, allowing one's self to feel blue will only aggravate the situation. Hence, it is important for a depressed person to be on the lookout for repetitive negative thoughts and replace them with more positive or constructive ones.

Apart from working on positive thoughts, O'Neill also advises depressed individuals to eat right. According to the depression treatment expert, a healthy diet can do wonders for uplifting one's mood.

"Research shows that a healthy diet can have a big impact on mood. It's vital to eat regularly throughout the day – even if that's the last thing you feel like – and have protein and complex carbohydrates at each meal," O'Neill said.

As recent research has revealed that people with depression and anxiety felt better after taking an Omega-3 supplement for eight weeks, depressed individuals are also advised to include oily fish, such as salmon, mackerel, herring, kippers, sardines, and fresh tuna, in their diet, for two weeks at least.