Derick Dillard Comments On Jazz Jennings Again

Facebook/The Dillard Family Former 'Counting On' star Derick Dillard draws flak from mentioning Jazz Jennings again.

Derick Dillard has already received massive backlash for his many offensive posts on Twitter, but it seems like the exiled reality TV personality does not mind the attention.

Since leaving "Counting On," Duggar had decided to keep their fans updated with their family through Instagram. But, on March 1, Dillard decided to once again mention Jennings on Twitter. He did this in attempt to correct a Feb. 28 article by In Touch Weekly that said that Dillard offended victims of the Parkland Shooting through another batch of insensitive comments.

Dillard criticized the media for interviewing students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who agreed with the new gun control laws after 17 people were killed in the Feb. 14 shootout. According to Dillard's post on Twitter on March 1, it was "a little ridiculous" that networks were "using kids to push their liberal agendas."

He again received negative attention over this statement, but Dillard defended himself and clarified that he did not mean to criticize the victims.

"No, I criticized the media's use of kids again...like @TLC uses Jazz. My heart goes out to the victims, but all ideas should be heard, and subjected to criticism," the 28-year-old posted on Twitter.

Several activists had called out Dillard, saying that the children were not used by the media but instead were using the media for the greater good.

As fans would know, Dillard used to be part of "Counting On," along with his wife Jill Duggar. However, they were fired from the TLC show after Dillard's offensive comments towards 17-year-old YouTube personality and LGBTQ rights activist Jazz Jennings, TLC's "I Am Jazz" star.

"We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in 'Counting On' for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future. We want to reiterate that Derick's personal statements do not reflect the views of the network," said TLC, according to New York Daily News.

Dillard has since maintained that he was not fired but that he decided to leave the TV Show.