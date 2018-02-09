Derrick Rose Adidas Contract Leaked, Shows 'Hefty' Price Adidas Pays

Reuters/David Richard Ex-Cavaliers Derrick Rose was recently traded to the Utah Jazz, and his team may be looking to waive him already.

Derrick Rose has been the face of Adidas for only a few seasons before sustaining knee injury after knee injury. Recently, his contract was rumored to be leaked, showing a hefty price that Adidas is paying the now bench player.

The recent leaks were obtained and posted by Sports Illustrated. These showed a 40-page report containing Rose' contract, which was signed during the 2011-2012 NBA season. That season was after when Rose became the youngest player to win the NBA Regular season Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

The contract was revealed to be $12 million per year, and it extends until the 2024-2025 season. The entirety of the sneaker deal is valued around $185 million spanning 14 years. Besides this contract, Rose has other benefits such as the use of private planes. His brother, Reggie, also gets a good value of the deal as he is paid around $200,000 a year as Rose's consultant.

Now, it is clear Adidas is suffering the consequences of signing Rose to a lucrative deal. Not only is the 30-year-old a shell of his former self, but Rose might only have a few seasons in the NBA, especially since the supply of point guards in the NBA is at an all-time high.

While obviously a bad corporate decision, what is even more surprising to many analysts is that Adidas did not even try to terminate the contract in 2015 when Rose was put on trial for alleged sexual assault. As indicated in the agreement, there is a clause there that states that should grave moral issues arise due to the behavior of the player, termination is valid.

Rose has been a journeyman ever since being traded by his hometown Chicago Bulls to the New York Knicks. Last season, it appeared the former MVP would be playing for an overseas team after no team wanted him in free agency, that is until the Cleveland Cavaliers signed him to a meager one-year 2.1-million contract.

Now, Rose has been traded by the Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal that allowed the Cavaliers to snag young swingman, Rodney Hood. The point guard will be an unrestricted free agent in July.