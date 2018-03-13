Derrick Rose Says He Doesn't Need Critics' Validation Ahead of Debut With Timberwolves

REUTERS / Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports Dec 20, 2016; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) drives to the basket past Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the second half at Madison Square Garden.

Derrick Rose responded to his critics by saying he does not need their validation ahead of his first game wearing the Minnesota Timberwolves jersey.

Before he hit the court in a new uniform, Rose responded to critics who had suggested his time in the NBA could be over. The 2011 Most Valuable Player told ESPN's Nick Friedell that he was fine about anyone commenting that he "can't play" and "can't shoot" and added that he had no hard feelings about it.

"[If] that's how you feel, that's how you feel, but at the same time I don't need your f****** validation. I know who I am, I know what type of player I am. So you respect that and I respect that [point of view] and we should be good. That's how I feel about it," Rose added.

Rose started the 2017-18 season of the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, the team went through a major shakeup before the Feb. 8 trade deadline which sent Rose to the Utah Jazz. Then, earlier this month, the Utah front office waived the point guard, sending him off to the Timberwolves in a contract that will reportedly expire by the end of the season.

His move to Minnesota also marked his reunion with former Chicago Bulls teammates Jimmy Butler and Taj Gibson as well as head coach Tom Thibodeau. Rose admitted to Star Tribune that this helped him feel "very comfortable," adding that when that was the case, he coukld "play well."

Rose stepped into the Minnesota Timberwolves home court on Sunday night's game against the Golden State Warriors and got his first win with his new team, 109-103. He played for over six minutes and contributed two points, one rebound, and two assists.

Despite joining the team later in the season, Rose said: "I'm wholeheartedly invested, even though I just got here. I just want to play and have the opportunity to show that I can still play."