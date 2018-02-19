'Descendants 3' News, Release Date: Disney Channel Announces Summer 2019 Arrival

REUTERS/Steve Marcus American actress and singer Sofia Carson.

"Descendants 3" is officially coming.

Disney Channel recently revealed that a third "Descendants" film is arriving next year. The network released a teaser for the upcoming threequel featuring Mal (Dove Cameron) walking through a forest before coming across a glowing form of energy. She is briefly taken aback by it before recognizing it as her father.

It looks like fans are going to meet Mal's father in the third film. As fans know, Mal is the daughter of Maleficent from "Sleeping Beauty." In December last year, Cameron told Just Jared Jr. how she wanted the story to unfold for her character.

"I want her to become her own individual," she said. "She's always been a leader type...I want her to unlock this chosen-one power she has."

Sofia Carson will also be returning to reprise her role as Evie, the daughter of the Evil Queen from "Snow White and the Seven Dwarves." While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Carson expressed her excitement for the third film.

"I truly cannot wait to be Evie again. I fell in love with Evie three years ago, and I am honored to continue telling her inspiring story with Kenny and our cast for the beautifully wicked journey that will be 'Descendants 3,'" she said. "To our beautiful fans all over the world, Thank YOU for making this happen! This is all for you."

Fans were already suspicious of a "Descendants 3" announcement before the actual big reveal. Speculations first emerged when Disney Channel released a teaser clip on Instagram promising at "big news." The clip also featured a faint logo of "Descendants" in the background. Additionally, WhatsFilming has listed a production start date for "Descendants 3" on May 16 later this year.

Apart from Cameron and Carson, other returning cast members include Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, Mitchell Hope, and China McClain.

"Descendants 3" is scheduled to arrive in summer 2019.