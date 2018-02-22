'Descendants 3' to Reveal Identity of Mal's Long-Lost Dad

Facebook/DisneyChannel Promotional poster for the upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie, “Descendants 2.”

Disney's "Descendants 2" ended without revealing who Mal's father was. Now, the first official trailer for the next installment has finally arrived, hinting that "Descendants 3" will finally answer this mystery.

The trailer shows Dove Cameron's Mal crawling into the enchanted forest to come in contact with an enigmatic vapor, which, she later learns, is her long-lost father. It turns out that this mysterious vapor is the big bad daddy who once got together with Maleficent before abandoning his family.

Fans of the franchise were not very satisfied with how "Descendants 2" ended. The second installment ended on a cliffhanger, leaving a lot of room for "Descendants 3" to answer these mysteries. The trailer for the next installment teases that fans don't have to wait for a long time for these mysteries to be resolved, as answers are finally coming.

Although Cameron does not have much to say about the mystery surrounding Mal's father, cast member Sofia Carson recently talked about the return of her popular character Elvie in the series. "I truly cannot wait to be Evie again. I fell in love with Evie three years ago, and I am honored to continue telling her inspiring story with Kenny and our cast for the beautifully wicked journey that will be 'Descendants 3.' To our beautiful fans all over the world, thank you for making this happen! This is all for you," she said.

"Descendants" follows the sons and daughters of Disney's most infamous villains, including Maleficent. The third installment in the franchise will begin shooting in summer in Vancouver and will see the return of Cameron Boyce as Carlos, Sofia Carson as Evie, Booboo Stewart as Jay, Mitchell Hope as King Ben and China Anne McClain as Uma. It remains to be seen who will play Mal's dad in the upcoming installment.

"Descendants 3" will arrive in 2019.