'Designated Survivor' Midseason Premiere to Show a Broken and Vulnerable Tom Kirkman

Facebook/ DesignatedSurvivor Promotional photo for political drama series "Designated Survivor"

On the next episode of political drama television series "Designated Survivor," fans will see President Tom Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) at rock bottom. Kirkman will have to continue on as the country's Commander in Chief without the First Lady, Alex Kirkman (Natascha McElhone), at his side.

In the midseason finale of season 2, the First Lady was killed in a tragic vehicular accident. The show will resume with episode 11, "Grief," with a broken President. Kirkman will see a therapist on the next episode who will help him cope with the death of his wife. However, it is shown in the promo video that Kirkman will be haunted by his memories of Alex.

The President will also face the ordeal of telling his children on what happened to their mother. While the President deals with the tragic loss, White House Senior Staff Aaron Shore (Adan Canto) and FBI Agent Hannah Wells (Maggie Q) will fly to Cuba to oversee a trade delegation. It is mentioned in the upcoming episode's description that the trip will not go smoothly, and Wells and Shore will find themselves in trouble.

Fans of the show are looking forward to finding out Damian Rennett's (Ben Lawson) true motive. It is revealed that he survived after being shot by agent Wells. In the upcoming episodes, Kirkman will face duties as president. Viewers of the show are also excited to see America go to war.

During an interview with TV Guide, showrunner Keith Eisner revealed that a storm is coming. "Without getting too specific, we have the United States at war in the back half of Season 2." He also added, "What is it like to be a wartime president when you're alone in the White House? And does solitude effect your decision making process?"

Second season's episode 11 will air tonight at 10 p.m. EST on ABC. The episode will then be followed by "The Final Frontier" and "Original Sin." The next episodes will also see Kirkman deal with Russia, stranded astronauts, and angry citizens.