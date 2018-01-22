'Designated Survivor' Season 2 Spoilers: Emily and Seth's Relationship to Be Explored

(Photo: ABC) A still from "Designated Survivor" season 2.

President Kirkman's (Kiefer Sutherland) heartbreak won't be the only story to be explored in "Designated Survivor" season 2.

The latter half of the sophomore run will explore a relationship that the fall episodes of the season have been subtly building up. This is no other than the romantic entanglement between Emily (Italia Ricci) and Seth (Kal Penn).

In an interview with TVLine, Ricci herself teased that "Designated Survivor" season 2 will follow a will they or won't they storyline involving the two.

The romantic connection between Emily and Seth, while not emphasized on the show, has been hinted at. However, that does not mean they will be a couple.

They themselves will have to figure out if they are ready to take their relationship or whatever connection they have to the next level come "Designated Survivor" season 2.

You'll see how she and Seth flesh out their relationship and decide if they're going to be friends ... or maybe more.

Ricci also had something to say about Kirkman's mourning period and how he will take the devastating loss of his wife Alex (Natascha McElhone).

As Tom is dealing with the death of his wife — or choosing not to deal with it — his staff has to force him to make decisions that are hard and emotionally uncomfortable.

"Designated Survivor" season 2 returns to the small screen with a 10-week time jump, which means that Kirkman has been coping with Alex's sudden death for a while. From the looks of it, he is far from great, which is not a surprise considering the tragedy is likely still fresh in his mind.

Showrunner Keith Eisner has already teased that they will portray the pain and heartbreak of losing a loved one as realistically as they could:

During that time, the president hasn't simply moved past grief completely; that wouldn't be real. We're going to pick up with how he has been dealing with the loss of his wife and the mother of his children, his best friend. And it's not an easy transition. Episode 11 deals with that uneasiness in a very interesting way, and the remaining part of the season will deal with it too, the consequences of being alone and what that means for him.

"Designated Survivor" season 2 returns Wednesday, Feb. 28, on ABC.