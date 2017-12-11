'Designated Survivor' Season 2 Spoilers: Hannah Out to Get Damian in Episode 10

(Photo: Facebook/DesignatedSurvivor) Promotional picture for "Designated Survivor."

Hannah (Maggie Q) is out for revenge in the upcoming episode of "Designated Survivor" season 2.

Titled "Line of Fire," this week's winter finale will see the Kirkman family's lives change forever. On Christmas Day, President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) discovers that a group of religious extremists are in serious danger. A forest fire threatens to consume their entire cabin but they refuse to evacuate.

To help take control of the situation, he seeks help from Aaron (Adan Canto) and Emily (Italia Ricci). Kirkman must take action to save the multiple individuals whose lives are at stake. Elsewhere, the First Lady finally delivers her testimony to the FBI director. What happens later will turn the Kirkmans' lives upside down.

The promo features Hannah finding out that Damian (Ben Lawson) may have been working closely with John (Reed Diamond) this entire time. Damian has always been an ally since he first came into the picture. However, this major revelation completely changes the way Hannah sees him.

Aaron warns Hannah that Damian is a dangerous person but the special agent seems unfazed. "No one is more dangerous than I am," Hannah tells Aaron.

Reports speculate that the upcoming winter finale may also see the last of Alex (Natascha McElhone). It has been months since news of McElhone's potential exit on the show broke out. The actress is allegedly leaving the ABC program to pursue another project. But how will she leave the series?

The First Lady has been recently tangled up in the investigation involving her own mother. This has led the president and his crew to work tirelessly to clear her name. They are all doing everything they can to help her while keeping the investigation a secret. If Alex will not be killed off, it's possible that she will be sent behind bars.

"Designated Survivor" season 2 airs every Wednesday night at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.