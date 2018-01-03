'Designated Survivor' Season 2 Spoilers: Will Kirkman Get a Second Chance at Love?

(Photo: Facebook/DesignatedSurvivor) A still from "Designated Survivor."

"Designated Survivor" season 2 will return with a President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) in grief.

The drama's winter finale ended with a shocker as his wife Alex (Natascha McElhone) died in a car accident. However, it is being speculated that the POTUS could find love again.

While Sutherland and showrunner Keith Eisner already said in the past that Kirkman will be in a lengthy grieving process, new romance will not be out of reach.

The latter half of "Designated Survivor" season 2 will introduce Kim Raver as a tech entrepreneur. Fans of "24" would know that she is the same actress who played the role of Audrey Raines. On that show, the character was entangled in an on and off again relationship with Jack Bauer played by Sutherland.

In an interview with TV Line, who asked about the possibility that Raver and Sutherland's characters in "Designated Survivor" will walk the same path, Eisner said that they are in no hurry to put Kirkman in a new relationship as they are going for a realistic portrayal of the pain and loss that the head of state is dealing with.

He did tease that Kirkman and Raver's character will strike a "nice friendship" in "Designated Survivor" season 2. Whether or not it could develop into something more intimate, here is what Eisner had to say:

We don't have an interest in throwing this president into bed with someone else, immediately. We don't feel that's real, and Kiefer doesn't either. Kiefer feels like [Alex] is his life companion who has been taken from him, and he's not going to just start running around with other people.

The executive producer noted that Kirkman mourning his wife in "Designated Survivor" season 2 does not necessarily mean that "we won't see chemistry with perhaps a person or two, that we won't see the prospect of something on the horizon."

We're just not going to be doing that immediately — nor should we.

"Designated Survivor" season 2 returns Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.