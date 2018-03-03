Facebook/ DesignatedSurvivor Promotional photo for ABC's political drama series "Designated Survivor"

President Tom Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) once again destroyed another world leader who tried to screw him over in the previous episode of political television series "Designated Survivor." On the next episode, Kirkman will have to deal with Russia, and it looks like Agent Hannah Wells (Maggie Q) and Damian Rennett (Ben Lawson) are working together again.

According to the plot summary of season 2's episode 12, "The Final Frontier," Kirkman is on a mission to bring water supply to astronauts stranded in space. "When a missile intended to bring water to stranded astronauts in space is hacked, President Kirkman must work with Russia and enlists the help of Dr. Andrea Frost (Kim Raver) to help save lives and find out who is behind the hack," the summary reads. The promo video also shows yet another bomb in the U.S., and no one knows its location.

It is also mentioned in the summary that agent Wells and Rennett are going to work again after the former shot the latter. In the teaser, Rennett says, "I have something America might want" and that the U.S. is being targeted by someone.

The most recent episode revealed Evan Beeman (Joey Coleman) as the man accused of killing the First Lady Alex Kirkman (Natascha McElhone). Kirkman was fierce and downright terrifying when he met with the man to assume him that he will rot in jail and remember what he did to Kirkman and his family.

During an interview with TVGuide, showrunner Keith Eisner said Kirkman will face bigger ordeals for his decision to confront Beeman. "I think for sure there will be consequences to the decision to confront his wife's killer. That decision is an unusual decision and a decision some would see as unpresidential," Eisner said. "We're going to leave as vague as possible as a teaser, but for sure, there will be consequences."

"Designated Survivor" season 2 episode 12 will air on Mar. 7 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.