Twitter/@DestinyTheGame Promo image for "Destiny 2: Curse of the Osiris"

Game developer Bungie recently announced the launch time and other details of "Destiny 2's" first downloadable content, "Curse of Osiris."

Along with the announcement, players were also reminded of an upcoming server maintenance that will make some final adjustments on Dec. 5, the day of the DLC's release.

Bungie will conduct the server maintenance on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST. The game developer also said that players will not be allowed to enter "Destiny 2" when the activity starts.

By 11 a.m. EST, those who are still in the game will be brought back to the title screen. Players can also start downloading and installing the "Curse of Osiris" DLC by then.

Gamers can then begin accessing and playing "Curse of Osiris" once the server maintenance ends at 1 p.m. EST.

Meanwhile, to pre-load the expansion game, players must have available storage spaces of 68 GB on PC, 88 GB on PlayStation 4, and 44 GB on Xbox One.

As for the expansion game's contents, Bungie confirmed in a recently released trailer that "Curse of Osiris" will introduce a set of new weapons, armor pieces, as well as new Legendary and Exotic items.

"Destiny 2" Update 1.1.0 is also set to be released on the same schedule as "Curse of Osiris." While its patch notes are yet to be announced, Bungie has confirmed that it will fix the glitch which removed Leviathan Raid Keys by mistake.

"As these issues will be resolved, the intended functionality of keys being removed upon weekly reset will return," Bungie added.

In a livestream event last month, developers shared some of "Curse of Osiris'" map details. It was confirmed that gamers will find the familiar layout of Mercury - which was also seen in "Destiny" - but it will have some significant tweaks. The Lighthouse, for instance, will now also act as a portal to access the location's patrol zone.

The "Curse of Osiris" DLC is the first of two upcoming "Destiny 2" expansions.