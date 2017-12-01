'Destiny 2' Developers Admit Their Need for Transparency, Promise 'Conversation' Regarding Issues

"Destiny 2" developers admit that they have been less than transparent in their treatment of players after the recent controversy with XP mechanics. In a blog post called "The State of Destiny 2," Bungie addressed the issue and promised "a lot of conversation from our team" in the future.

Bungie posted a lengthy update on their website addressed to players of "Destiny 2," detailing future plans and at the same time reaching out to the rioting fanbase. The player outrage over "Destiny 2's" deceptive XP mechanics have caused the development team to drop their DLC live stream to tackle the issues.

Bungie Humanity's last safe city has fallen to an overwhelming invasion force, led by Ghaul, commander of the Red Legion.

"Destiny 2" has been criticized since launch for a few issues regarding its level progression systems, but the problem has erupted when fans discovered that the game has been designed to award less XP points the more hours players spent in certain game modes.

In response to fan outrage, Bungie has disabled the XP decay mechanic, but they introduced another change without notifying their player base.

"Destiny 2" players now need to earn 160,000 XP points to raise their character level, double the previous 80,000 XP requirement, as Segment Next summed up the fiasco. The two changes combined meant that players are just about six percent better off in terms of level gain, and players were justifiably furious.

Bungie had finally come out to admit their deception, even as they tried to explain why it is trying to bottleneck XP gain in the game.

"Our intention was to keep slower-paced activities as rewarding as high intensity grinding without confusing variations in displayed XP values, but the silent nature of the mechanic betrayed the expectation of transparency that you have for Destiny 2," the company said in their blog post.

"Expect to see a lot of conversation from our team on this front, as XP rewards are updated and brought back in-line with player expectations," the "Destiny 2" development team promised.