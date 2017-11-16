'Destiny 2' DLC News: 'Curse of Osiris' Expansion To Introduce Raid Lair

Facebook/DestinyTheGame

A few weeks after game developer Bungie's announcement of the new downloadable content (DLC) expansion for "Destiny 2" titled "Curse of Osiris," new details on what is to come has been revealed. This includes the content of the Raid Lair, which was differentiated from the Leviathan Raid.

According to reports, Raid Lairs on "Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris" is slightly shorter than the Leviathan Raid. The details were revealed during Bungie's first out of three livestreams dedicated to the DLC. The Raid Lair offers the players new puzzles to figure out and a completely new boss to conquer. Furthermore, challenges will be issued out every week and unique rewards will be offered as players explore a previously undiscovered area of the Leviathan.

Meanwhile, there will be other changes made on "Destiny 2" when the expansion launches. For one, the developers have added the Infinite Forest, which is a network of machines located in the core of Mercury. A new social space called the Lighthouse will be introduced, where players can interact with both Guardians and Fireteams.

Furthermore, there will be new characters on the roster, the most notable of which are: the Warlock Osiris, the female ghost Sagira, and the religious leader Brother Vance. There is limited information on what these characters will offer to the fans, but more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks leading up to the release of "Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris."

With new areas to explore, rewards to earn, and mysteries to uncover, "Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris" is turning out to be the most highly anticipated DLC of this year. "Destiny 2" is now available for play on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. It has been nominated for several awards in the 2017 Game Awards. "Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris" will land on Dec. 5.