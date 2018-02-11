'Destiny 2' DLC News: Leaked 'The Taken Queen' DLC is Another Case of Fabrication

Bungie An image from "Destiny 2"

"Destiny 2" has been a subject of a lot of leaks lately. A new one has emerged referring to a purported downloadable content (DLC) called "The Taken Queen."

This is after folks over at Reddit shared a photo, showing what looks to be a promotional poster for the alleged expansion. There is not much to take away from the image, though, with regards to what it will be all about.

However, this alleged Destiny 2 DLC clearly is connected to the expansion released in the first game called "The Taken King." It is speculated that it will revolve around Oryx's sister, Savathun.

While the connection is there, it is believed that this leak, like the previous one, is a fake. For starters, the editing gives it away with the logos and text on the bottom portion looking a bit too faded.

Game Revolution adds that the design of the poster is very different from the style of the artwork pieces that Bungie has put out in the past. But, the biggest giveaway has to be the name of the "Destiny 2" DLC itself.

The abovementioned publication points out that Bungie is not one to make things too similar with their releases despite the connection being established so naming it "The Taken Queen" is unlikely when there is already one called "The Taken King."

While it is not impossible for the developer to come out with a "Destiny 2" expansion focused on Savathun, it might be on the anniversary of the game, which is the same timing "The Taken King" was released for the original.

"The Taken Queen" is the second purported DLC to leak for "Destiny 2." The past couple of weeks saw the emergence of an expansion called "Gods of Mars." It was only last week when an Xbox One listing for the DLC surfaced although it was immediately debunked.

Whatever Bungie has in store for "Destiny 2," fans will have to wait for their official word.