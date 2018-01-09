'Destiny 2' DLC Release Date, News: PSN Leak Suggests March 2018 Launch

"Destiny 2" has just released its first DLC, "Curse of Osiris," but players are already trying to look past the current expansion to the next one. As the community got its hands on what looks like a leak of the next content pack, fans have started to get an idea of when the next DLC might launch.

The Raid Secrets community in Reddit may have gotten their hands on some advance information on the next "Destiny 2" expansion. The original PSN page, which reportedly leaked the information, as well as the Reddit post itself, have already been deleted, but not before gaming news outlets got their hands on a copy.

Bungie Humanity's last safe city has fallen to an overwhelming invasion force, led by Ghaul, commander of the Red Legion.

Looking at the PSN page screenshot that Game Informer has saved, the PlayStation Network may have accidentally published a listing for "Destiny 2 - Expansion II: Gods of Mars," with what looks like a few details on the upcoming expansion.

The new DLC looks to have a March 2018 release date and will cost $20 to buy, according to the listing. Along with these details, the product description also gave what could be a good idea of what "Destiny 2" players might be up against.

The "Gods of Mars" DLC, like its name implies, would supposedly send players to the red planet. Specifically, "Destiny 2" players will be exploring the Frigid Vale of Mars via a new set of missions and objectives, with new enemies to fight along the way.

One of the objectives looks to be for players to find a way to free Rasputin, who has been locked away in an ancient vault by an enemy that has risen up from his slumber on the planet. It's Charlemagne, the leak says, and he looks to be the next main villain after the "Curse of Osiris" DLC.